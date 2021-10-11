Prize Fest
Gov. Abbott issues executive order further banning vaccine mandates

Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott makes a statement during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 4,...
Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott makes a statement during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 4, 2013, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott has once more issued an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Abbott issued the order on Monday stating that no entity in Texas can compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccination by any individual, including an employee or consumer, who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19. Governor Abbott also sent a message to the the Chief Clerk of the House and Secretary of the Senate adding this issue as an item to the Third Special Session agenda. The executive order will be rescinded upon the passage of such legislation.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus, but should remain voluntary and never forced,” said Governor Abbott.

