Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Former LSU Health Shreveport employee giving out ‘blessing boxes’ to help healthcare workers treating COVID patients

A former employee at LSU Health Shreveport is giving fellow healthcare workers "blessing boxes"...
A former employee at LSU Health Shreveport is giving fellow healthcare workers "blessing boxes" as they continue their fight against COVID-19.(LSU Health Shreveport)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A former LSU Health Shreveport employee is giving back to fellow doctors and nurses as they help patients who are battling COVID-19 in the hospital.

She calls them “blessing boxes.” In the beginning of the pandemic, there were numerous acts of kindness like this, but you rarely hear about it anymore. As of Monday, Oct. 11, there are 525 patients in the hospital fighting COVID-19 in Louisiana.

A former employee at LSU Health Shreveport is giving fellow healthcare workers "blessing boxes"...
A former employee at LSU Health Shreveport is giving fellow healthcare workers "blessing boxes" as they continue their fight against COVID-19.(LSU Health Shreveport)
A former employee at LSU Health Shreveport is giving fellow healthcare workers "blessing boxes"...
A former employee at LSU Health Shreveport is giving fellow healthcare workers "blessing boxes" as they continue their fight against COVID-19.(LSU Health Shreveport)

Watch News 12 tonight to hear from Marti Glass, who created the “blessing boxes,” on why she’s giving back despite not working anymore.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bossier Sheriff's Office boat sits at Grice Landing on the east side of the spillway at Lake...
Police believe man found dead in Lake Bistineau was killed in Shreveport, dumped in lake
There will be a line of storms that could bring severe weather Monday morning
Strong storms expected Sunday night
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Marshall Adkins, 25 faces one count of second-degree murder in connection to the death of...
Man charged in connection to fatal Broadmoor shooting; victim identified
Police locate mother of nonverbal boy who was found walking on a Bossier City street

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Vaccination is the only way out of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, doctor says
Vaccination is the only way out of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, doctor says
DSHS is launching a new statewide COVID education campaign today to encourage families and...
WEBXTRA: DSHS launching statewide vaccination education campaign
WEBXTRA vaccination education popup