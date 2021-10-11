Former LSU Health Shreveport employee giving out ‘blessing boxes’ to help healthcare workers treating COVID patients
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A former LSU Health Shreveport employee is giving back to fellow doctors and nurses as they help patients who are battling COVID-19 in the hospital.
She calls them “blessing boxes.” In the beginning of the pandemic, there were numerous acts of kindness like this, but you rarely hear about it anymore. As of Monday, Oct. 11, there are 525 patients in the hospital fighting COVID-19 in Louisiana.
