Early morning storms with big changes ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend with sunny albeit hot weather! As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking early morning showers and storms pushing through the region thanks to a cold front moving through. There was widespread severe weather just to the west of the ArkLaTex overnight, but these storms are weakening and will continue to do so throughout the morning. More wet weather is possible on Tuesday in the form of scattered showers and storms, and a secondary cold front is on the way Thursday and Friday. Its this second front that could bring major changes to our temperatures and humidity once we hit the weekend.

We are tracking early morning showers and storms followed by clearing skies this afternoon for the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you may need an umbrella, especially across the eastern half of the ArkLaTex. That is due to the line of showers and thunderstorms that continues to push east through the ArkLaTex. But by the mid-morning hours the line of wet weather will have largely dissipated giving way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Even with the cold front moving through temperatures this afternoon will still move up into the low to mid-80s across the ArkLaTex, but with much lower humidity.

As we go throughout the work week we are tracking temperatures that will staying above average along with elevated mugginess hanging around through Friday for the ArkLaTex. We are tracking more potential showers and storms on Tuesday as the front that moves through today begins to retreat back to the north causing more wet weather to develop across the region. Later in the week we are tracking a second cold front that will sweep through the region bringing potential showers Thursday and Friday. On our dry days during the week high temperatures will continue to be above average with highs potentially close to 90 Wednesday and Friday.

Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we are tracking big changes on the way for the ArkLaTex. Thanks to the cold front that moves through Friday you should expect a dramatic drop in both our high temperatures and humidity once we turn the page to Saturday. High temperatures over the weekend will be in the 70s along with dew points that will make it feel very much like fall across the ArkLaTex. That combined with ample sunshine should make for an amazing October weekend!

In the meantime, grab the umbrellas just for the early morning hours. Have a great day!

