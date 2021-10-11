Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Bullets hit apartment with family inside

Medics check out 8-year-old girl on the scene; no one taken to a hospital
Breaking news
Breaking news(KSLA)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Members of a Shreveport family were home when gunfire erupted outside and bullets struck their residence.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened on Marion Street at 4:39 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11.

Shreveport police say a person inside the apartment reported the gunfire. The caller told police that someone drove by and opened fire on the residence and that an 8-year-old girl who was inside suffered some sort of leg injury.

The Fire Department initially dispatched five units to a medical emergency on Marion between Carrie Avenue and Portland Avenue. Medics checked out the girl on the scene; no one was taken to a hospital.

Police sent five units to that location.

KSLA News 12 will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bossier Sheriff's Office boat sits at Grice Landing on the east side of the spillway at Lake...
Police believe man found dead in Lake Bistineau was killed in Shreveport, dumped in lake
There will be a line of storms that could bring severe weather Monday morning
Strong storms expected Sunday night
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Marshall Adkins, 25 faces one count of second-degree murder in connection to the death of...
Man charged in connection to fatal Broadmoor shooting; victim identified
Police locate mother of nonverbal boy who was found walking on a Bossier City street

Latest News

Louisiana State Police leader Col. Lamar Davis speaks to reporters amid a widening federal...
THE INVESTIGATORS: LSP plans to implement new procedures after trooper ambush killing
A Bossier Sheriff's Office boat sits at Grice Landing on the east side of the spillway at Lake...
Police believe man found dead in Lake Bistineau was killed in Shreveport, dumped in lake
There's a sinkhole under the road on W 7th Street at Pine Street in Texarkana, Texas.
Sinkhole in Texarkana ‘big enough to swallow a car’ causes traffic headache for drivers
Texas Dept. of State Health Services hosts COVID-19 vaccine outreach pop-up event at Texarkana Walmart