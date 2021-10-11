Bullets hit apartment with family inside

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Members of a Shreveport family were home when gunfire erupted outside and bullets struck their residence.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened on Marion Street at 4:39 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11.

Shreveport police say a person inside the apartment reported the gunfire. The caller told police that someone drove by and opened fire on the residence and that an 8-year-old girl who was inside suffered some sort of leg injury.

The Fire Department initially dispatched five units to a medical emergency on Marion between Carrie Avenue and Portland Avenue. Medics checked out the girl on the scene; no one was taken to a hospital.

Police sent five units to that location.

