Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Two injured in shooting; suspect sought

According to the major incident report filed by Shreveport police, a car was turning into a...
According to the major incident report filed by Shreveport police, a car was turning into a barbershop when a man from a black Chevy Silverado began firing at the car.(WMBF)
By Alex Onken
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are working to learn more about a shooting on Saturday, Oct. 9 that left two men injured.

Officers got the call around 10 a.m. regarding a shooting at the intersection of Hearne Avenue and Hollywood Avenue.

According to the major incident report filed by Shreveport police, a car was turning into a barbershop when a man from a black Chevy Silverado began firing at the car.

Two people in the car were injured. One victim was shot in the chest, and another victim was struck in his back.

The driver was able to drive the car to a Shreveport hospital for treatment. No word on the severity of their injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1-year-old's mother, Meagan Everett, 30, faces a charge of negligent homicide. She was...
Mother of 1-year-old found dead in vehicle charged with negligent homicide
Mother of nonverbal boy found walking in street found
Marshall Adkins, 25 faces one count of second-degree murder in connection to the death of...
Man charged in connection to fatal Broadmoor shooting; victim identified
Five people arrested for illegal possession of firearms and narcotics.
5 arrested on Hearne Avenue for illegal firearms, narcotics
Darryl Kemp
Topps Trailer Sales employee arrested for allegedly shooting at customer over parking argument

Latest News

Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Trooper killed by suspect during multi-parish crime spree, according to LSP
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Demonstrators hold rally for “medical freedom” following Ochsner LSU Health’s vaccine mandate for employees
African American Celebration Committee hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic