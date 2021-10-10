Two injured in shooting; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are working to learn more about a shooting on Saturday, Oct. 9 that left two men injured.

Officers got the call around 10 a.m. regarding a shooting at the intersection of Hearne Avenue and Hollywood Avenue.

According to the major incident report filed by Shreveport police, a car was turning into a barbershop when a man from a black Chevy Silverado began firing at the car.

Two people in the car were injured. One victim was shot in the chest, and another victim was struck in his back.

The driver was able to drive the car to a Shreveport hospital for treatment. No word on the severity of their injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

