Tickets, please? New Orleans resumes citywide parking enforcement for first day since Ida

A vehicle is towed Sunday (Oct. 10) to New Orleans' city impound lot, on the first morning that citywide enforcement of parking regulations resumed since Hurricane Ida six weeks earlier.(WVUE)
By Josh Roberson
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Motorists who might have gotten comfortable with lax enforcement of New Orleans parking regulations in the six weeks since Hurricane Ida, the respite is over.

Beginning Sunday (Oct. 10) at 7 a.m., the city directed its Department of Public Works Parking and Towing divisions to resume standard parking enforcement citywide. Violators can again expect to find illegally parked vehicles to be ticketed, booted or towed to the city’s impound lot at 400 North Claiborne Avenue.

City leaders said the department has exhibited leniency while its parking and towing workforce has been redirected to post-Ida recovery and cleanup work.

But acting Public Works director Josh Hartley told Fox 8 on Sunday that the decision was made last week to resume enforcement operations around New Orleans, now that most business owners and residents have returned to the city following the Aug. 29 hurricane.

“So, just having the presence alone of monitoring the areas and issuing out tickets promotes better behavior from all citizens,” Hartley said. “Fire hydrants, corner zones at intersections, you know if a car is parked so that the sight distance becomes limited and drivers cannot see the incoming cars on the side streets.”

Standard parking enforcement protocol includes regulating parking meters, ticket writing, towing and vehicle booting. Parking enforcement can be requested 24 hours a day by calling (504) 658-8100.

Unless specifically allowed by the city during weather and flooding events, vehicles cannot be parked on neutral ground or sidewalks within city limits. Neutral grounds are considered part of the city’s landscaping, also serving as green space and traffic control devices.

Sidewalks should remain clear of vehicles to ensure safe access for pedestrians and people traveling with strollers and wheelchairs.

The city currently budgets more than $11 million annually towards the Public Works Department for ticket writing, towing and impoundment.

As far as how much revenue the city generates from its efforts, Hartley said he was unsure and that enforcing parking regulations is not about making money.

“I don’t really pay attention to how much revenue comes in,” he said. “I’m more concerned about making sure that people are operating safely.”

