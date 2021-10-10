Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Repairs to Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge complete, all eastbound lanes reopened to traffic, DOTD announces

Repairs to the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge have been completed, the Louisiana DOTD announced...
Repairs to the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge have been completed, the Louisiana DOTD announced Sunday (Oct. 10), allowing the reopening of all eastbound lanes on Interstate 10 closed since this 18-wheeler caught fire in St. Charles Parish on Sept. 20. CREDIT: Jami Bolin
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nearly three weeks after a burning 18-wheeler damaged the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge in St. Charles Parish, repairs have been completed and all eastbound lanes on Interstate 10 have been reopened to traffic, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Sunday (Oct. 10).

Eastbound I-10 traffic has been mostly bottlenecked to a single lane on the bridge since the fiery crash on Sept. 20, and large commercial trucks had been ordered to detour at milepost 218 near I-310 south to avoid crossing the bridge and causing further damage. But the DOTD said Sunday that all eastbound lanes on the bridge have been repaired and are now safe for use by both cars and large trucks.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1-year-old's mother, Meagan Everett, 30, faces a charge of negligent homicide. She was...
Mother of 1-year-old found dead in vehicle charged with negligent homicide
Police locate mother of nonverbal boy who was found walking on a Bossier City street
Marshall Adkins, 25 faces one count of second-degree murder in connection to the death of...
Man charged in connection to fatal Broadmoor shooting; victim identified
Five people arrested for illegal possession of firearms and narcotics.
5 arrested on Hearne Avenue for illegal firearms, narcotics
Darryl Kemp
Topps Trailer Sales employee arrested for allegedly shooting at customer over parking argument

Latest News

Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Police locate mother of nonverbal boy who was found walking on a Bossier City street
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
According to the major incident report filed by Shreveport police, a car was turning into a...
Two injured in shooting; suspect sought
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody