Passenger killed in Beauregard Parish crash

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - One person is dead and three are injured after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning, said Derek Senegal of Louisiana State Police Troop D.

LSP troopers responded to the crash on Hwy 171, just south of Lumas Road in Beauregard Parish, at around 3:45 a.m.

The crash claimed the life of Chaniya Piper, 21, of DeRidder, Senegal said.

The initial investigation revealed a 2011 Dodge pickup truck was traveling north on Hwy 171, Senegal said. For unknown reasons, the Dodge traveled off the left side of the roadway and entered the center median.

The Dodge then traveled back onto the roadway, ran off the roadway for a second time, entered the center median, and overturned, Senegal said.

Despite being properly restrained, Piper suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, who was properly restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a Lake Charles area hospital for treatment, Senegal said.

The other two occupants in the vehicle were properly restrained and sustained minor injuries. A toxicology sample was obtained from the driver and submitted for analysis, Senegal said. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop D has investigated 27 fatal crashes resulting in 28 deaths in 2021.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.