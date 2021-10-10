Man found dead in Lake Bistineau

LAKE BISTINEAU, La. (KSLA) — A man has been found dead in an ArkLaTex lake.

A fisherman made the discovery Sunday, Oct. 10 in Lake Bistineau, Bossier sheriff’s Deputy Rod White said.

Now divers are actively searching the area, as is standard procedure in such cases, the Sheriff’s Office spokesman added.

There’s no immediate word on the cause of the man’s death.

Investigators have released no further information at this time.

Personnel from the Bossier coroner’s office, the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office, Shreveport and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries also have been on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

