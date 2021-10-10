La. shooting spree suspect under ‘constant’ watch at medical facility

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Louisiana State Police reported Matthew Mire is under “constant” watch at a medical facility in the Capital Area.

According to LSP, Mire was taken to the hospital for injuries he sustained from a K-9 bite and suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg.

Authorities identified Mire as the suspect in a multi-parish shooting spree that killed two people and sent three others to the hospital.

Officials identified the victims as 19-year veteran Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Adam Gaubert and Pamala Adair. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre described Adair as Mire’s “half-sister.”

Upon his release from the medical facility, Mire will face charges, including aggravated flight from an officer, attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, and first-degree murder of a police officer in Ascension Parish.

Mire also faces aggravated flight from an officer and attempted first-degree murder of a police officer charges in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Officials said Mire’s alleged crime spree started around midnight Saturday in Livingston Parish. Deputies were dispatched to a mobile home park located on LA 444 near French Settlement, where they found two people shot.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said those two victims told investigators a gunman barged through their door, shortly after they heard a noise outside their home.

The sheriff said both victims were expected to survive.

It’s believed Mire then boosted a truck from a home in the area.

“I woke up to my son calling me at about 7:15 to tell that he noticed his truck had been stolen, he was at a residence in French Settlement over night, he woke up to bring the dogs out for a walk around 7 in the morning and noticed that his truck was missing,” said Tasha Ryan, who says she owns the stolen vehicle. “Just to know that someone who is capable of doing such things was feet away from the front door of my house that my son was staying in, I’m just very thankful that he found the spare keys that were in the truck and he took the truck and left.”

Officials said Mire’s next stop was on Dutton Road in Prairieville where Pamala Adair and her partner were shot. The man who was shot remains in critical condition.

LSP leaders said Mire’s next stop was in Baton Rouge.

A trooper attempted to pull Mire over LA 42 east of LA 73 (Jefferson Hwy) in East Baton Rouge Parish shortly after 5 a.m., an LSP spokesman said. Officials said a brief gunfight broke out between Mire and the trooper and continued with a chase on LA 73 to Hoo Shoo Too Road.

Mire then fled the scene on Hoo Shoo Too Road at the Tiger Bend Bridge, according to LSP leaders.

After an hours-long search, troopers arrested Mire shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, officials said during a late-night news conference.

At that same news conference, LSP leaders also noted that Gaubert’s body had been found in Prairieville and that Mire was the suspected killer.

However, an investigation into when exactly Gaubert was shot and how that shooting fits into the timeline of Mire’s other alleged crimes is still ongoing.

