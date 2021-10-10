Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Demonstrators hold rally for “medical freedom” following Ochsner LSU Health’s vaccine mandate for employees

(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A “medical freedom” rally was held on Saturday, Oct. 9, where demonstrators protested for the freedom to make their own decision about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Demonstrator Susan Walker says the rally isn’t about being anti or pro vaccinations.

“It is about the freedom to choose. We are standing for freedom and against the [vaccine] mandate,” she said.

Participants said they are against Ochsner LSU Health’s vaccine mandate that requires all physicians, providers and employees be fully vaccinated by Oct. 29.

“If vaccines are what you choose to do then that’s your choice. Just like a mask, if you choose to mask, that should also be your choice,” said Kara Lowrie.

On Tuesday, 39 Ochsner employees sued the health system, asking judges to block the vaccine mandate in Caddo and Ouachita parishes. In response, Ochsner said they are “unable to provide further comment about ongoing litigation” and “stand firmly behind the science and data that demonstrates the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccination.”

Some participants say this cause is very important to them.

“This is a foundational freedom to choose what goes into our bodies, if we hand this over we lose everything,” she said.

KSLA has reached out to Ochsner regarding the protest and we are waiting to hear back from them.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1-year-old's mother, Meagan Everett, 30, faces a charge of negligent homicide. She was...
Mother of 1-year-old found dead in vehicle charged with negligent homicide
Mother of nonverbal boy found walking in street found
Five people arrested for illegal possession of firearms and narcotics.
5 arrested on Hearne Avenue for illegal firearms, narcotics
(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
2 students robbed at Captain Shreve High; 2 classmates arrested, and 1 might have used a gun
Darryl Kemp
Topps Trailer Sales employee arrested for allegedly shooting at customer over parking argument

Latest News

Matthew Mire
Person of interest sought after deadly crime spree across several parishes
One person was injured in a shooting on Dutton Road in Prairieville around 6 p.m.
SOURCES: Trooper found dead in Ascension Parish; connected to person of interest in crime spree
African American Celebration Committee hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Vaccination clinic held at Independence Stadium
Vaccination clinic held at Independence Stadium