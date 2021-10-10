Demonstrators hold rally for “medical freedom” following Ochsner LSU Health’s vaccine mandate for employees

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A “medical freedom” rally was held on Saturday, Oct. 9, where demonstrators protested for the freedom to make their own decision about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Demonstrator Susan Walker says the rally isn’t about being anti or pro vaccinations.

“It is about the freedom to choose. We are standing for freedom and against the [vaccine] mandate,” she said.

Participants said they are against Ochsner LSU Health’s vaccine mandate that requires all physicians, providers and employees be fully vaccinated by Oct. 29.

“If vaccines are what you choose to do then that’s your choice. Just like a mask, if you choose to mask, that should also be your choice,” said Kara Lowrie.

On Tuesday, 39 Ochsner employees sued the health system, asking judges to block the vaccine mandate in Caddo and Ouachita parishes. In response, Ochsner said they are “unable to provide further comment about ongoing litigation” and “stand firmly behind the science and data that demonstrates the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccination.”

Some participants say this cause is very important to them.

“This is a foundational freedom to choose what goes into our bodies, if we hand this over we lose everything,” she said.

KSLA has reached out to Ochsner regarding the protest and we are waiting to hear back from them.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.