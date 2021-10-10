Prize Fest
Child dies after fire breaks out in ‘make-shift’ fort

Cornerview Road in Geismar, La.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A child has died after a fire broke out Sunday, Oct. 10.

Officials said it happened on Cornerview Road in Geismar around 2:30 p.m.

The Geismar Volunteer Fire Department, Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, and Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office were called out to the scene to investigate.

Fire Chief Nat Stephens said the child died after a fire broke out in a ‘make-shift fort’ on a flat bed trailer. The children involved were apparently playing with a lighter.

The deceased child’s name has not yet been released.

No foul play is suspected.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office has taken over the investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.

