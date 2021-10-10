Prize Fest
Burglar attempts to steal items at Monroe zoo, suspect identified

a
a(WRDW)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe police responded to a burglary at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo on Sept. 8, 2021.

The KNOE 8 news team received a press release Sunday morning stating Dominic Hall was located in the area and identified as a suspect. According to MPD’s investigation, Hall scaled the locked fence and attempted to steal a golf cart, along with other items.

MPD’s Michael Fendall says once Hall was located, he forcefully tried pulling away from officers and attempted to escape after being handcuffed by maneuvering his hands in front of his body.

Hall was booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center for simple burglary, resisting, and attempted escape. Fendall says Hall was arrested for burglarizing the zoo once before back in February of this year.

