Big names set to take center stage at 2nd annual SULC Sports and Entertainment Symposium

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’ve ever been interested in learning more about how topics like technology, animation, law, sports, and entertainment are connected, the Southern University is hosting an event towards the end of October that may help to get your creative juices flowing.

In an effort to engage students with industry leaders, Southern University Law Center, in conjunction with its Sports and Entertainment Legal Association, is hosting its second annual Sports and Entertainment Symposium.

The two-day virtual event will take place Oct. 28 and 29. This year’s theme is “Legally Connected”.

Participants can expect to receive noteworthy legal knowledge and the “inside scoop” from the leading and trending companies and firms. Some panelists include representatives from Sony Pictures Entertainment, Diverse Representation, Disney Pixar, The Fowlkes Firm, Atlanta Hawks, LinkedIn, Echo Lake Entertainment, Loeb and Loeb Law Firm, Black News Channel, plus many more.

Registration for the virtual event is now open.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

The website also contains the event schedule, as well as bios on the panelists. To participate in the event, fees are $35 for students and $60 for general admission.

The event is open to the general public.

