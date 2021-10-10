Prize Fest
11-year-old participates in USA Mullet championship

Child hopes to donate winnings to foster care
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A local child has been letting his hair grow, with the goal of helping other children like him.

Allan Baltz is participating in the 2021 USA Mullet Championship through Oct. 11.

As of Sunday afternoon, Baltz was in first place in the national contest.

Baltz’s mother, Lesli, said her son has faced many battles in his young life. Allan was placed in their home as a foster child when he was four years old.

“His story, to that point, was horrific. In addition, he has a rare genetic syndrome (X-linked Opitz G/BBB Syndrome) that affected development of the midline of his entire body in utero. He has all of the associated symptoms with abnormalities in his brain, heart, larynx,” Lesli Baltz said. “He’s had 3 surgeries and countless hours of therapy to improve his speech and motor skills.”

His mother said growing a mullet provided an opportunity for her son to give back.

“He is also the most emphatic human I know. He has a ridiculous mullet now, and when he realized a mullet contest has a cash reward, his first words were ‘If I do it, then I can give the money to kids in foster care,” Lesli Baltz said. “The boy we adopted through foster care instantly wanting to give back ... no thought of what he could get for himself by winning.”

The child’s volunteerism also drew the support of A-State Chancellor Kelly Damphousse.

People can vote for Baltz by visiting here.

