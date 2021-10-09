Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

World War II Veteran turns 101

By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s a special day for local World War II Veteran John Humphreys as he turns 101 years young. His family and friends held a surprise party for him at Chennault Aviation Museum in Monroe. He says he was in the United States Army Air Corps. Humphreys remembers his time serving our country. He shared a devastating moment that almost took his life.

“I was in an airplane wreck. I was in the hospital for nine months. The Germans shot us down in Ladenburg Germany, but we kept it in the air to go to Belgium and landed in Belgium, and we were still in enemy territory,” said Humphreys.

Humphreys achieved the ranks of Corporal and Sergeant. He says he was also a Shriner Clown for many years.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1-year-old's mother, Meagan Everett, 30, faces a charge of negligent homicide. She was...
Mother of 1-year-old found dead in vehicle charged with negligent homicide
Police locate mother of nonverbal boy who was found walking on a Bossier City street
Marshall Adkins, 25 faces one count of second-degree murder in connection to the death of...
Man charged in connection to fatal Broadmoor shooting; victim identified
Five people arrested for illegal possession of firearms and narcotics.
5 arrested on Hearne Avenue for illegal firearms, narcotics
Darryl Kemp
Topps Trailer Sales employee arrested for allegedly shooting at customer over parking argument

Latest News

Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Police locate mother of nonverbal boy who was found walking on a Bossier City street
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
According to the major incident report filed by Shreveport police, a car was turning into a...
Two injured in shooting; suspect sought
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody