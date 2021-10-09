Severe weather possible late Sunday. Overall warmer weekend

(KSLA) - Happy Saturday everyone. This weekend will continue to feel more like summer than fall with above average heat. We’re also tracking the threat of severe weather this weekend as a front moves through late Sunday/early Monday.

Today: A nice and calm start to the day with temperatures in the 70s but by this afternoon we’ll quickly warm up. Highs today are in the low to mid 90s. Mainly south of I-20 upper 80s to low 90s. Low to mid 90s I-20 and north. Rain stays away for the remainder of the day. Breezy at times with SSW winds at 5-10mph. Enjoy the mostly sunny day.

This evening if you have any plans, it’ll be warm with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s by 7 and 8pm. Clear skies and calmer winds.

Sunday morning starts off dry with temperatures in the upper 60s and mostly sunny skies. Another warm day on tap with highs in the low 90s and dry through the afternoon. .

A weak cold front will move in overnight bring rain and potentially strong to severe storms. There is a severe outlook for Sunday night for parts of northeast Texas and McCurtain county Oklahoma. This extends all the way to Shreveport. The stronger storms will be to the west and will weaken as they move east. A line of storms will move through and likely bring gusty winds and maybe some hail. The tornado threat looks to remain low. Make sure to have some way of receiving alerts while you sleep Sunday night!

The severe threat itself is for late Sunday night, but the rain will linger well into the day on Monday. The cold front will likely stall out over the ArkLaTex and keep the rain in place. I do not expect any severe weather either of these two days. Keep the umbrella handy though. Temperatures will continue to remain warm and heat up to the mid to upper 80s.

Have a great weekend!

