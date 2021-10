BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The mother of a child found walking the Bossier City streets was found.

According to Bossier City Police, a boy, possibly four or five years old, was found walking in the 1700 block of Southview Drive. That’s in the Central Park neighborhood.

Juvenile detectives are investigating.

