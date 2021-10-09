Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man stabs security guard over mask dispute

New York police are looking for a man who stabbed a security guard at an Apple store over a...
New York police are looking for a man who stabbed a security guard at an Apple store over a mask dispute.(WABC via CNN Newsource)
By WABC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC/Gray News) - New York police are looking for a man who stabbed a security guard at an Apple store over a mask dispute.

Police say it happened Friday evening in Manhattan.

The security guard told the suspect he had to wear a mask as entered, WABC reported. The suspect refused and after they exchanged words, he allegedly pulled out a sharp object.

The suspect then stabbed 37-year-old security guard multiple times, according to WABC. His injuries were reported to not be life-threatening.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled the scene. Police said was last seen entering a subway station and no weapon was found at the scene.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The 1-year-old's mother, Meagan Everett, 30, faces a charge of negligent homicide. She was...
Mother of 1-year-old found dead in vehicle charged with negligent homicide
(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
2 students robbed at Captain Shreve High; 2 classmates arrested, and 1 might have used a gun
Darryl Kemp
Topps Trailer Sales employee arrested for allegedly shooting at customer over parking argument
Five people arrested for illegal possession of firearms and narcotics.
5 arrested on Hearne Avenue for illegal firearms, narcotics
Robert Todd, DOB: 4/11/1969
52-year-old man arrested, accused of raping child under 13

Latest News

A Greeley, Colorado police officer is charged with using an illegal chokehold on a vandalism...
Police officer charged with using illegal chokehold on suspect
A Greeley, Colorado police officer is charged with using an illegal chokehold on a vandalism...
Police officer charged with using illegal chokehold on suspect
Marshall Adkins, 25 faces one count of second-degree murder in connection to the death of...
Man charged in connection to fatal Broadmoor shooting; victim identified
Pope Francis arrives to meet with the participants to the inter-parliamentary meeting on the...
Pope to lawmakers: Climate change requires quick consensus