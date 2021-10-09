Man charged in connection to fatal Broadmoor shooting; victim identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man faces a murder charge following a fatal shooting on Thursday, Oct. 7.

Marshall Adkins, 25 faces one count of second-degree murder in connection to the death of 40-year-old Jonathan Bellot, according to Shreveport police.

Just after 4:40 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Ockley Drive in Shreveport’s Broadmoor neighborhood regarding a shooting. Bellot was found with a gunshot wound to his head.

According to a news release, police noticed a man fleeing from the scene. Officers then chased the man and also released a Shreveport Police K9, which eventually apprehended Adkins.

Not long after Adkins was apprehended, Bellot was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. According to police on the scene, they say the victim and the suspect knew each other.

“The scene was secured, witnesses detained, and Investigators with the Violent Crimes and Crime Scene units were summoned,” reads a news release.

Bellot was identified by his fingerprints, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

Adkins was booked into the Shreveport City Jail following interviews with investigators.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.