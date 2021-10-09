KSLA plays in flag football tournament, raises money for those impacted by Hurricane Ida

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Independence Bowl’s inaugural First and Give Charity Flag Football Tournament took place on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 9 at Independence Stadium.

The event was put on by the Independence Bowl Foundation.

KSLA assembled a team to play and help give back to our neighbors in the south. Through our Salvation Army “Lift Up Louisiana” campaign, KSLA wanted to lend a hand to those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The “News Krewe” played four games against some highly talented teams, ultimately making it to the quarter finals. The team raised more than $350 for the Salvation Army.

