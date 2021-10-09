Kilgore High School Class of 2020 honors classmate who died in wreck

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Jamie Barbosa passed away recently in a car accident. His former Kilgore High School classmates, some of whom have not seen each other in a couple of years, decided to do a balloon release in his honor.

They gathered at Driller Park in Kilgore, said a few nice words, and then released the balloons into the air.

“Jamie was an amazing guy. Jamie was hard not to like,” said classmate Jordan Gentry. “Got along with everyone. Jamie brought nothing but positive energy, and we just want to send him one last message in his final resting place, to just let him know that we are still here and miss him and love him.”

Gentry said because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that KHS students did not return to in-person classes after the 2020 spring break. he and his classmates have a special bond.

