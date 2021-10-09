Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Kilgore High School Class of 2020 honors classmate who died in wreck

By Jeff Chavez
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Jamie Barbosa passed away recently in a car accident. His former Kilgore High School classmates, some of whom have not seen each other in a couple of years, decided to do a balloon release in his honor.

They gathered at Driller Park in Kilgore, said a few nice words, and then released the balloons into the air.

“Jamie was an amazing guy. Jamie was hard not to like,” said classmate Jordan Gentry. “Got along with everyone. Jamie brought nothing but positive energy, and we just want to send him one last message in his final resting place, to just let him know that we are still here and miss him and love him.”

Gentry said because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that KHS students did not return to in-person classes after the 2020 spring break. he and his classmates have a special bond.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1-year-old's mother, Meagan Everett, 30, faces a charge of negligent homicide. She was...
Mother of 1-year-old found dead in vehicle charged with negligent homicide
Police locate mother of nonverbal boy who was found walking on a Bossier City street
Marshall Adkins, 25 faces one count of second-degree murder in connection to the death of...
Man charged in connection to fatal Broadmoor shooting; victim identified
Five people arrested for illegal possession of firearms and narcotics.
5 arrested on Hearne Avenue for illegal firearms, narcotics
Darryl Kemp
Topps Trailer Sales employee arrested for allegedly shooting at customer over parking argument

Latest News

Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Police locate mother of nonverbal boy who was found walking on a Bossier City street
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
According to the major incident report filed by Shreveport police, a car was turning into a...
Two injured in shooting; suspect sought
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody