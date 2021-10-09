Prize Fest
Inspiring calendar features ‘Ark-La-Tex 60 Strong’

Source: Bob Hallmark, KLTV Staff
Source: Bob Hallmark, KLTV Staff
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A group of East Texans has been nominated to join an elite group intended to inspire people in, of all things, a photo-op.

It’s a calendar that will feature East Texans who’ve overcome adversity and went on to be healthy and fit after 60.

A photoshoot at the Gregg County Historical Museum was part of a special calendar being put together, called ‘Ark-La-Tex 60 strong.’ It includes people who prove life can get better after 60.

“These are all folks between 60 and 69 who show life in your 60s can be vibrant and active time. A lot of them have overcome obstacles in their life. Some of our winners are cancer survivors,” said 60 strong coordinator Laura Nelson.

All were chosen to be featured as pin-ups on an exclusive 2022 calendar that tells their inspiring stories.

One of those stories is Nancy Hart of Tyler.

“My story being a 10-year breast cancer survivor. It’s been a blessing to meet other people in this group that were nominated and won,” she said.

At 11, Debbie Hancock was diagnosed with a chronically dislocated patella; a condition that dislocates the kneecap. How she’s walking is nothing short of a miracle, and she works tirelessly in the arts and history.

“I’m humbled, just couldn’t believe I was part of it; they have such amazing stories. Find a passion. Find something you can be passionate about,” Debbie said.

They were selected because the 60 strong ambassadors have achieved remarkable levels of fitness, overcome major health issues, served as leaders in their community, or dedicated their lives to helping others.

“They show that in the 60s is the best decade yet; you’re just getting started,” Nelson said.

The ‘Ark-La-Tex 60 strong’ calendar will be available for purchase online at www.arklatex60strong.com beginning in October.

All proceeds will benefit Meals on Wheels charities.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

