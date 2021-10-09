African American Celebration Committee hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The African American Celebration Committee sponsored a vaccination clinic on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Independence Stadium.

“We can do it. We know there is no reason why we can’t do it. All we got to do is just come out and get it done. Most of the people who have been hospitalized or have severe disease now have not been vaccinated. That’s more proof that the vaccines work. We know that getting vaccinated reduces the likelihood that you end up in the hospital, at least 25-fold,” said Former State Representative Barbara Norton

