Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

African American Celebration Committee hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic

(WRDW)
By Jade Myers
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The African American Celebration Committee sponsored a vaccination clinic on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Independence Stadium.

“We can do it. We know there is no reason why we can’t do it. All we got to do is just come out and get it done. Most of the people who have been hospitalized or have severe disease now have not been vaccinated. That’s more proof that the vaccines work. We know that getting vaccinated reduces the likelihood that you end up in the hospital, at least 25-fold,” said Former State Representative Barbara Norton

Tune in to KSLA News 12 at 10 to hear from Dr. John Vanchiere, an infectious disease specialist with LSU Health Shreveport, on why he says vaccination is the only way out of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1-year-old's mother, Meagan Everett, 30, faces a charge of negligent homicide. She was...
Mother of 1-year-old found dead in vehicle charged with negligent homicide
(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
2 students robbed at Captain Shreve High; 2 classmates arrested, and 1 might have used a gun
Five people arrested for illegal possession of firearms and narcotics.
5 arrested on Hearne Avenue for illegal firearms, narcotics
Darryl Kemp
Topps Trailer Sales employee arrested for allegedly shooting at customer over parking argument
Mother of nonverbal boy found walking in street found

Latest News

Police charging documents allege the suspect murdered his brother, a pharmacist, because he...
Man accused of killing pharmacist brother, wife over COVID-19 vaccine beliefs
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 17,772 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Vaccine disparities improving in Louisiana