Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Adele previews her new single ‘Easy on Me’ on Instagram live

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, Adele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the...
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, Adele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Adele saluted Emma Stone and "Moonlight's" Oscar wins by giving thumbs up in an Instagram photo on Feb. 27, 2017. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - Adele finally returns after a 6-year hiatus from the music scene with a new single. The singer previews a snippet of her forthcoming new single “Easy On Me” on Instagram live this weekend.

She plays a good 40 seconds of the song, then she cuts it off. From the sound of her voice, her vocals sound phenomenal. The track starts off with a soft melody played on the piano backed by her vocals saying there’s no gold in the river.

The song is set to be released on October 15.

Listen to the snippet here:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1-year-old's mother, Meagan Everett, 30, faces a charge of negligent homicide. She was...
Mother of 1-year-old found dead in vehicle charged with negligent homicide
Police locate mother of nonverbal boy who was found walking on a Bossier City street
Marshall Adkins, 25 faces one count of second-degree murder in connection to the death of...
Man charged in connection to fatal Broadmoor shooting; victim identified
Five people arrested for illegal possession of firearms and narcotics.
5 arrested on Hearne Avenue for illegal firearms, narcotics
Darryl Kemp
Topps Trailer Sales employee arrested for allegedly shooting at customer over parking argument

Latest News

On the 10th anniversary of Prize Fest, this year’s Film Prize category is remarkably unique....
2021 Film Prize features variety of new, veteran filmmakers
The casting team for the upcoming M. Night Shyamalan production Untitled Caddo Lake Film are...
M. Night Shyamalan project seeking background actors; paid roles available
Marshall, Texas, native and legendary boxer George Foreman is a two-time world heavyweight...
Sony looking for 1,500 extras in Shreveport area
Winning numbers for $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot drawn
Louisiana adds third Powerball drawing
geek'd
INTERVIEW: Greg Atoms, Geek'd Con organizer talks this year's event