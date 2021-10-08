Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Woman stabbed at surgery center in Missouri

Police looking for suspect
Police looking for suspect(KY3)
By KY3 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KYTV/Gray News) - The Mercy Surgery Center was placed on lockdown Friday after a woman was stabbed in a stairwell.

It happened just after 7 a.m. Friday, KYTV reported.

Mercy’s Sony Kullmann says the woman is an employee. And police say she was in a relationship with the man believed responsible.

He left the scene and remains at large. Police don’t believe the victim’s injuries to be life-threatening.

Mercy’s nearby main hospital was also put on lockdown but has reopened.

The surgery center remains closed, and patients who are scheduled to be in the building will either be rescheduled or sent elsewhere, the company said in a tweet.

Copyright 2021 KYTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Legend was born a star, he was born a legend,” Legend Williamson’s mother Raegan Williamson...
Parents speak on death of 10-year-old son in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Police and medical units where at the scene of the shooting.
1 man dead following early morning shooting; suspect in custody
A 1-year-old child was found dead Oct. 7, 2021, in the back seat of a vehicle at Forest...
Caddo Coroner names 1-year-old found dead in vehicle
Joshua Black, a 10-month-old infant, died after being thrown off Cross Lake bridge, allegedly...
Coroner releases name of infant whose body recently was pulled from Cross Lake
(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
2 students robbed at Captain Shreve High; 2 classmates arrested, and 1 might have used a gun

Latest News

Testimony for prosecution day 9
MURDER TRIAL DAY 9: Doctor describes patient’s trauma during heart surgery, nurse said expected patient recovery
FILE - The law makes it illegal to remove a condom without obtaining verbal consent.
California makes it illegal to remove condom without consent
A shooting was reported at a senior living facility in Maryland on Friday.
2 dead at senior living facility shooting in Maryland
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden is first president to mark Indigenous Peoples’ Day
A developing area of low pressure will bring our best chance at showers and storms in over a...
Strong storms possible overnight