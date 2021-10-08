Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Vaccine disparities improving in Louisiana

(Pixabay)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Back in April, a campaign was launched in the state called Bring Back Louisiana. It was an effort to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19, particularly in hard-to-reach communities.

Now, when looking at vaccination rates in the state, things have somewhat leveled out. KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with a doctor with LSUS about how rates have improved.

[LOUISIANA CORONAVIRUS VACCINATION INFORMATION]

Watch News 12 tonight to hear that interview.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 1-year-old child was found dead Oct. 7, 2021, in the back seat of a vehicle at Forest...
Caddo Coroner names 1-year-old found dead in vehicle
“Legend was born a star, he was born a legend,” Legend Williamson’s mother Raegan Williamson...
Parents speak on death of 10-year-old son in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Police and medical units where at the scene of the shooting.
1 man dead following early morning shooting; suspect in custody
(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
2 students robbed at Captain Shreve High; 2 classmates arrested, and 1 might have used a gun
Joshua Black, a 10-month-old infant, died after being thrown off Cross Lake bridge, allegedly...
Coroner releases name of infant whose body recently was pulled from Cross Lake

Latest News

Texas Dept. of State Health Services hosting COVID-19 vaccine outreach pop-up event at Texarkana Walmart
Tiger Stadium, LSU
LSU lifting vaccine mandate at Tiger Stadium
5-year-old cancer survivor's family ready to help other families who face same medical battle
5-year-old cancer survivor's family ready to help other families who face same medical battle
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19