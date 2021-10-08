Prize Fest
Topps Trailer Sales employee arrested for allegedly shooting at customer over parking argument

Darryl Kemp
Darryl Kemp(BCPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - An employee of a Bossier City business is facing charges after reportedly firing shots at a customer over some sort of parking argument.

The Bossier City Police Department says around 9:20 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, officers responded to the parking lot of Topps Trailer Sales, located in the 3000 block of Topps Trail near Industrial Drive and I-20.

Police say an employee there had gotten into some sort of argument with a customer about parking. The argument escalated and the employee allegedly pulled out two handguns, held them at his sides, and shot at the customer’s feet. This reportedly caused debris to hit the victim, who sustained a minor injury to his ear.

BCPD says they arrested Darryl Kemp and charged him with illegal carrying/discharge of a weapon. His bond was set at $15,000.

