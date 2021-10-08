Texas Dept. of State Health Services hosting COVID-19 vaccine outreach pop-up event at Texarkana Walmart

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is hosting a popup event to encourage those 12 and up who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to do so.

The event will be held Monday, Oct. 11 from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot at 4000 New Boston Rd. The outdoor event will feature a family-friendly display and activities, such as the “Take the Shot” basketball game, as well as a wheel spin and prizes.

The family-friendly display, which is touring the state during the fall, includes an outdoor video wall that will play public service announcements from DSHS, as well as clips from local doctors, community members, and parents sharing info about the effectiveness of the vaccine. Attendees will of course be able to get vaccinated at the event as well.

Vaccines are widely available to residents in Texarkana. (DSHS)

“COVID-19 vaccines prevent almost all cases of severe illness, hospitalization, and death. With the more contagious Delta variant having caused a spike in hospitalizations among unvaccinated individuals in all age groups, it’s more important than ever to talk to your doctor, pharmacist, or other healthcare professional about your questions or concerns,” said Valerie Smith, MD, MPH, FAAP, member of the Texas Medical Association COVID-19 task force.

This series of popup events will focus on smaller, more rural communities in Texas, where vaccination rates are lower. The campaign will also target urban areas with a large number of unvaccinated residents.

DSHS says healthcare providers in Texas have administered almost 32 million doses of the vaccine to more than 16 million people. About 15 million Texans are fully vaccinated, which is 62% of the eligible population. The state says vaccination rates by age group vary from about 80% for those 65 and up to 47% for those ages 12 to 17.

