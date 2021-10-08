Strong storms possible overnight Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we head into another weekend we are tracking near record warmth across the ArkLaTex as a strong upper level ridge dominates the region. But late Sunday night and early Monday morning we are tracking a strong developing area of low pressure and front that will be sweeping through the ArkLaTex. This front will bring our first meaningful chance of severe weather since the spring with the biggest concern for strong storms being across the northern and western ArkLaTex. We are also tracking a secondary cold front that could move through the region Wednesday and Thursday of next week as well, but temperatures for the most part will likely hold in at least the mid-80s across the ArkLaTex.

We are tracking increasing potential for strong and severe thunderstorms overnight Sunday into Monday for the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

So as you get ready to head out the door this morning expect yet another hot yet beautiful day across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this morning are in the upper 60s and we are expecting high temperatures this afternoon to stretch into the 90s with our forecast high of 92 only degree off the record. But if you don’t mind the toasty temperatures it should be another great day across the region.

As we head through your weekend forecast you can expect more near record highs across the ArkLaTex. Saturday even with some high clouds during the afternoon hours it is looking very likely highs will be in the low 90s once again for the region. Sunday you can expect more of the same except with perhaps a little more sunshine during the daytime hours. During the late evening we are tracking a cold front that will be moving into the northern ArkLaTex bringing potential severe weather to the I-30 corridor after 9PM. The primary concerns will be for damaging winds and large hail, but I would not rule out isolated tornadoes at this point.

Looking ahead to next week, we are tracking more storm potential this time across the central ArkLaTex during the morning hours Monday. The severe potential won’t be as high as Sunday night, but some thunderstorms during the morning hours appear likely. The showers and storms should fade during the afternoon hours, but there is some uncertainty about whether or not the front could stall and bring more wet weather Tuesday to the region. We are also tracking a second potential cold front on the way later Wednesday and Thursday that could bring another chance of showers to the ArkLaTex. But even with both of these front we are still not expecting a dramatic drop in temperatures with highs likely in the mid-80s with the possible exception of Monday through Thursday of next week.

In the meantime, get ready for a beautiful end to the week! Have a great weekend!

