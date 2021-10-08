Strong storms expected Sunday night

(KSLA) - This weekend will be very nice, however, Sunday night will have some strong to severe storms move through. It will be late at night which will linger into Monday morning for a wet commute.

This evening will be gorgeous with barely any cloud cover and lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be on the warm side, staying in the 80s until after sunset. From there, it’ll be in the 70s. Friday Night Football is looking good with no chance of rain!

Overnight, the clouds will actually be on the increase. There will be partly to mostly cloudy conditions by Saturday morning. Still not rain, so it will be dry. Temperatures will cool down to the mid 60s.

This weekend will have a few clouds to kick things off. Then the sunshine will return again by the afternoon on your Saturday. Sunday should have more sunshine in the morning, with a few clouds building up in the afternoon and evening. I do not expect any rain, so it will remain nice and dry. Temperatures this weekend will be hot! In fact we will be up to near record highs for October. It’ll warm up to the lower 90s, and will be a couple degrees short of the record. We’ll have to put out a search for Fall!

While the weekend itself will be nice, overnight Sunday will not be. A weak cold front will move in and will bring our next best chance of rain, but also a chance for some storms. There is a severe outlook for Sunday night for parts of northeast Texas and McCurtain county Oklahoma. This extends all the way to Shreveport. The stronger storms will be to the west and will weaken as they move east. A line of storms will move through and likely bring gusty winds and maybe some hail. The tornado threat looks to remain low. Make sure to have some way of receiving alerts while you sleep Sunday night.

The severe threat itself is as of now Sunday night, but the rain will linger well into the day on Monday. The cold front will likely stall out over the ArkLaTex and keep the rain in place. Rain chances are up to 50% Monday and 30% Tuesday. I do not expect any severe weather either of these two days. Keep the umbrella handy though. Temperatures will continue to remain warm and heat up to the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday looks remain mostly dry with more sunshine and a few clouds. I have a 20% chance of rain for the day. There shouldn’t be much to ruin any outdoor plans. Temperatures will remain above average and will stay in the mid to upper 80s.

There is some indication that by the end of next week, another cold front will sweep through the ArkLaTex bringing more storms. This set up does not appear to bring anything severe. Rain chances will go back up for Thursday and Friday though. Temperatures will be a little cooler and should get down to the lower 80s.

Out in the tropics, There is one area off the East Coast that has a low chance to develop, but this will likely not become anything. There is only a 40% chance this becomes a named system. The next name off the list will be Wanda before we would have to use the Supplement list. We’ll be your First Alert whenever we get the next storm.

Have a fabulous Friday and stay weather aware by next week!

