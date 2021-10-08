Prize Fest
Stand Down for Homelessness event held to assist veterans in need

Operation Stand Down was held Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center.
Operation Stand Down was held Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Homeless veterans in Shreveport got the chance Friday, Oct. 8 to pick up some things they need at the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center’s Stand Down for Homelessness event.

It was part of the Healthcare for Homeless Veterans program. While veteran homelessness isn’t a big problem in the Shreveport-Bossier area, Friday’s event offered those veterans who need extra assistance the ability to pick up some of the items needed to help them get by.

“We provide services for them, we give them gear such as cold weather gear, hats, gloves, socks, boots, backpacks, and then also we help them with their primary care, their healthcare, we provide COVID-19 vaccinations and also we provide flu shots,” said James Ross, who works with the program.

About 120 veterans attended Friday’s event.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

