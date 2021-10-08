Prize Fest
MURDER TRIAL DAY 9: Doctor describes patient’s trauma during heart surgery, nurse said expected patient recovery

Testimony for prosecution day 9
Testimony for prosecution day 9(KLTV)
By Julian Esparza and Carrie Provinsal
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The prosecution presented more witness testimony Friday in the trial of a former East Texas nurse accused of killing patients.

William Davis, 37, of Hallsville, is accused of injecting air into the arterial lines of patients at a Tyler heart hospital. Davis was arrested in April 2018.

10:30 a.m. The prosecution called the next witness, Katherine Atkinson, who was assigned to Pamela Henderson as her daytime nurse. Atkinson says Henderson was doing well on Nov. 29, 2017 saying she was able to squeeze Atkinson’s hand. Atkinson told Henderson’s husband that he could go home the night of Nov. 29 and said she expected Henderson to be fine.

9:25 a.m. Anesthesiologist Dr. Lowe said during Pamela Henderson’s heart surgery on Nov. 27, 2017, her blood pressure dropped when she was being moved to the CVICU after surgery.

Lowe’s testimony said doctor’s administered medications and her blood pressure rose too high, so they lowered it back down. Troubles remained and doctors began chest compressions. Her body wasn’t circulating blood fast enough, according to Lowe. She responded well to CPR and Lowe says any air that entered her heart during surgery would have been gone by the time of her unexpected downturn that happened on Nov. 30, 2018 in the early morning hours Henderson survived the trauma.

9:09 a.m. Robert Graham, custodian of records for CHRISTUS, was questioned regarding security cameras on the CVICU floor. In 2017, security cameras were on each end of the floor.

The next witness called Dr. Christopher Lowe, a CHRISTUS anesthesiologist. Lowe was the anesthesiologist for the alleged victim Pamela Henderson’s surgery.

William George Davis.
William George Davis.

RELATED:

MURDER TRIAL DAY 8: Daughter of alleged Davis victim says father now requires care for everyday things

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

