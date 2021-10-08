Kids and Car Safety lists death of 1-year-old child as heat-related

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - 1-year-old Joseph Everett is dead after being left in a car for hours in Shreveport. It happened Thursday, Oct. 7 at a mobile home park on W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

While police are still investigating whether the incident is possibly heat-related, Kids and Car Safety lists Everett’s death as the 23rd child hot car death in the United States, and the third in Louisiana in 2021.

Doctors say leaving children unattended in a hot car can be detrimental to their health, and lead to death.

“It takes about an hour in a hot car, two hours in the shade, that was a lot of the documentation says for a child to develop a heat stroke when left unattended in a car,” said Dr. Wanda Thomas, associate professor of pediatrics and associate dean for admissions at LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine. “It gets really hot in cars and oftentimes, when children are left in a car unattended, the windows are up. And if the car is out in the sun and not in the shade, the temperature is going to rise really quickly.”

