Holiday items harder to come by with supply strains

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s the beginning of October - but if you don’t start shopping for Christmas now you might not have much to put under the tree this holiday.

Shipping and supply chain issues have caused massive backlogs in products and limited supplies. The most popular item expected to be impacted by this worldwide supply pinch will be electronics.

Video games, earbuds, cell phones, and TVs will be harder to come by. That’s not good news for holiday shoppers, since electronics have been hot buys every year. Electronics aren’t the only gifts hit hard by low supplies. Stores everywhere are struggling to get products on shelves.

There is good news, however, to beat the overwhelming demand for items and that’s to buy early.

Amazon began its holiday sales on Monday, Oct. 4. Over the next two months, the site will offer deep discounts on certain items, including Apple products, toys, and small kitchen appliances.

Target also announced it will bring back “Deal Days.” That will start on Sunday, Oct. 10 and will last for three days. These deals will be in stores and online.

