Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Holiday items harder to come by with supply strains

Man holding Christmas present laid on a wooden table background
Man holding Christmas present laid on a wooden table background(Storyblocks)
By Adria Goins
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s the beginning of October - but if you don’t start shopping for Christmas now you might not have much to put under the tree this holiday.

Shipping and supply chain issues have caused massive backlogs in products and limited supplies. The most popular item expected to be impacted by this worldwide supply pinch will be electronics.

Video games, earbuds, cell phones, and TVs will be harder to come by. That’s not good news for holiday shoppers, since electronics have been hot buys every year. Electronics aren’t the only gifts hit hard by low supplies. Stores everywhere are struggling to get products on shelves.

There is good news, however, to beat the overwhelming demand for items and that’s to buy early.

Amazon began its holiday sales on Monday, Oct. 4. Over the next two months, the site will offer deep discounts on certain items, including Apple products, toys, and small kitchen appliances.

Target also announced it will bring back “Deal Days.” That will start on Sunday, Oct. 10 and will last for three days. These deals will be in stores and online.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Legend was born a star, he was born a legend,” Legend Williamson’s mother Raegan Williamson...
Parents speak on death of 10-year-old son in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Police and medical units where at the scene of the shooting.
1 man dead following early morning shooting; suspect in custody
A 1-year-old child was found dead Oct. 7, 2021, in the back seat of a vehicle at Forest...
1-year-old found dead in vehicle
Joshua Black, a 10-month-old infant, died after being thrown off Cross Lake bridge, allegedly...
Coroner releases name of infant whose body recently was pulled from Cross Lake
Officials unveil new partnership between Shreveport police, federal authorities

Latest News

According to Cpt. Sharon Piggs, one of the course instructors with CPSO, said the next class...
Caddo Sheriff’s Office women’s safety course booked for months to come
KSLA's Fred Gamble has been inducted into the National Academy of the Arts and Sciences...
Longtime KSLA reporter/photojournalist inducted into EMMY Silver Circle
EMMY Silver Circle inductee Fred Gamble recalls how it all started with 16mm film, not digital...
EMMY Silver Circle inductee Fred Gamble recalls how it all started with 16mm film, not digital video
A 1-year-old child was found dead Oct. 7, 2021, in the back seat of a vehicle at Forest...
1-year-old found dead in vehicle