Family of missing Fla. woman found dead blasts police response; video shows encounter with suspect

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - The Orange County sheriff is defending the investigation into the disappearance and death of a 19-year-old woman.

This comes after Miya Marcano‘s family shared video of police talking to the suspect at her apartment complex after she was reported missing on Sept. 24.

The attorney for the victim’s family is calling the police investigation seen in the video “inexcusable” and “unacceptable.”

Marcano family attorney Daryl Washington says both the apartment complex and the sheriff’s office dropped the ball from the moment Marcano was reported missing.

All of this is being said as the family released this video, taken when she went missing showing deputies and the family of Marcano questioning the man now known to be the suspect in the case, Armando Caballero.

“Until we figure out what’s going on, just don’t beat me up,” he said on the video.

“No one is beating you up,” a Marcano family member said.

This photo provided by Orange County Sheriff's Office shows Miya Marcano in Orlando, Fla. Authorities found the body of the missing Florida college student. Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, that authorities found Miya Marcano’s near an apartment building. (Orange County Sheriff's Office via AP)

“If I’m guilty, why would I come here?” Caballero said.

“You put yourself in the middle right here; you brought yourself over here,” the family member replied

Orange County Sheriff John Mina spoke about the video and what happened, adding that even if they had arrested Caballero then, Marcano was already dead.

“Sadly, detaining Caballero at 4:30 a.m. would not have changed the fact that Caballero left her body at the Tymber Skan Apartments between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. the night before,” he said. “However, at the time that video was taken, there was no basis for our deputies to detain or arrest Armando Caballero.”

The family’s attorney refuted the sheriff’s statement. When deputies arrived, Washington also adds they didn’t follow basic protocol like taking fingerprints or calling in a supervisor.

“If someone would have came out at 3 o’clock in the morning and checked the key fob, we would have known immediately that that individual had been in Miya’s apartment. So they would have had, at that point they would have had probable cause to arrest him,” he said.

Still, the agency defends their investigation.

“Our deputies are not permitted to arrest or detain someone based on a hunch or based on what someone else is saying,” Mina said.

Caballero was found dead, apparently by suicide, in his apartment last week.

