Caddo Sheriff’s Office women’s safety course booked for months to come

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - One of the most popular programs for training women to become proficient firearm users remains full through the end of 2021.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office offers a course to women eight months out of the year with the aim of making women more confident and comfortable handling a firearm.

According to Cpt. Sharon Piggs, one of the course instructors with CPSO, said the next class openings aren’t until March 2022.

Results from the National Firearm Survey, released just last month, highlights how many more women are becoming first-time gun owners compared to men. The survey found that 3.5 million women, to 4 million men, became gun owners between 2019 and 2021.

Women who are enrolled in the single, day-long course are required to bring their own firearm and ammunition, so they can handle a weapon they own with ease.

Piggs encourages women to check regularly with CPSO for course availability.

