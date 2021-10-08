Arrests made in North Industry Road homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police report that Tramarciea J. Ruffins and Wanya Cornelious have been arrested in connection to a homicide involving a vehicle fire.

Shreveport Police responded to a vehicle fire at 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26 in the 5500 block of North Industry Road. Caddo Parish Fire was already at the scene and had distinguished the fire. Upon inspection, a badly burned body was found in the vehicle. Detectives later learned that the victim suffered a gunshot injury.

Arrest warrants for Ruffins and Cornelious were created on Oct.1 and charged both suspects with second-degree murder. Ruffins was already in custody on other charges and booked into Caddo Correctional Center.

Cornelious was taken into custody on Oc.t 4 and booked into Shreveport City Jail. A bond has not been set for either suspect and the name of the victim has still not been released.

