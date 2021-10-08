Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Arrests made in North Industry Road homicide

This is the scene where a charred car was found with badly burned human remains inside on...
This is the scene where a charred car was found with badly burned human remains inside on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.(KSLA)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police report that Tramarciea J. Ruffins and Wanya Cornelious have been arrested in connection to a homicide involving a vehicle fire.

Shreveport Police responded to a vehicle fire at 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26 in the 5500 block of North Industry Road. Caddo Parish Fire was already at the scene and had distinguished the fire. Upon inspection, a badly burned body was found in the vehicle. Detectives later learned that the victim suffered a gunshot injury.

Arrest warrants for Ruffins and Cornelious were created on Oct.1 and charged both suspects with second-degree murder. Ruffins was already in custody on other charges and booked into Caddo Correctional Center.

Cornelious was taken into custody on Oc.t 4 and booked into Shreveport City Jail. A bond has not been set for either suspect and the name of the victim has still not been released.

Previous Story
Human remains found inside charred car in Shreveport

Shreveport detectives are investigating foul play after a charred car was found with badly burned human remains inside.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 1-year-old child was found dead Oct. 7, 2021, in the back seat of a vehicle at Forest...
Caddo Coroner names 1-year-old found dead in vehicle
“Legend was born a star, he was born a legend,” Legend Williamson’s mother Raegan Williamson...
Parents speak on death of 10-year-old son in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Police and medical units where at the scene of the shooting.
1 man dead following early morning shooting; suspect in custody
(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
2 students robbed at Captain Shreve High; 2 classmates arrested, and 1 might have used a gun
Joshua Black, a 10-month-old infant, died after being thrown off Cross Lake bridge, allegedly...
Coroner releases name of infant whose body recently was pulled from Cross Lake

Latest News

Testimony for prosecution day 9
MURDER TRIAL DAY 9: Night nurse said Davis in room during ‘significant event’ led to patient becoming unresponsive
Chef Gabriel Balderas is a busy man, running his two restaurants, El Cabo Verde and Zuzul...
Hispanic Heritage Month: Talking with Chef Gabriel Balderas, owner of El Cabo Verde, Zuzul
A developing area of low pressure will bring our best chance at showers and storms in over a...
Strong storms possible overnight
Tiger Stadium, LSU
LSU lifting vaccine mandate at Tiger Stadium