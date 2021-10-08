Prize Fest
52-year-old man arrested, accused of raping child under 13

Robert Todd, DOB: 4/11/1969
Robert Todd, DOB: 4/11/1969
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man from Greenwood is behind bars for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says Robert Todd, 52, is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13. He was taken into custody Wednesday, Oct. 6 after an investigation.

Todd was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on a charge of first-degree rape.

