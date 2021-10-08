52-year-old man arrested, accused of raping child under 13

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man from Greenwood is behind bars for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says Robert Todd, 52, is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13. He was taken into custody Wednesday, Oct. 6 after an investigation.

Todd was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on a charge of first-degree rape.

