52-year-old man arrested, accused of raping child under 13
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man from Greenwood is behind bars for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says Robert Todd, 52, is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13. He was taken into custody Wednesday, Oct. 6 after an investigation.
Todd was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on a charge of first-degree rape.
