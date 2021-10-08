Prize Fest
5 arrested on Hearne Avenue for illegal firearms, narcotics

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to an “armed person” call on Hearne Avenue just before 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8

Officials say units happened to be at the gas station when they recognized suspects that were known to be associated with guns in the area.

Assistance was called in and five people were taken into custody for possession of stolen firearms and narcotics.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

