5 arrested on Hearne Avenue for illegal firearms, narcotics

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to an “armed person” call on Hearne Avenue just before 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8

Officials say units happened to be at the gas station when they recognized suspects that were known to be associated with guns in the area.

Five people arrested for illegal possession of firearms and narcotics. (KSLA)

Assistance was called in and five people were taken into custody for possession of stolen firearms and narcotics.

