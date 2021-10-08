2 students robbed at Captain Shreve High; 2 classmates arrested, and 1 might have used a gun

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two teenagers were robbed by some classmates in a bathroom in a Shreveport school, authorities say.

Now two other teenagers, including one “who brandished what the victims believed to be a real gun,” are accused of committing the crime.

Caddo sheriff’s Detective Thomas Lites was notified about noon Thursday, Oct. 7 that the robbery occurred the previous day at Captain Shreve High, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

Deputies reported finding a “realistic-looking pellet gun” during a sweep of the campus along East Kings Highway.

“However, detectives do not believe it was the gun used for the robbery,” says a statement the Sheriff’s Office released after 9 p.m. Thursday.

The two suspects were booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of first-degree robbery.

