2 students robbed at Captain Shreve High; 2 classmates arrested, and 1 might have used a gun
It happened in a school bathroom; Caddo sheriff’s detective notified the next day
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two teenagers were robbed by some classmates in a bathroom in a Shreveport school, authorities say.
Now two other teenagers, including one “who brandished what the victims believed to be a real gun,” are accused of committing the crime.
Caddo sheriff’s Detective Thomas Lites was notified about noon Thursday, Oct. 7 that the robbery occurred the previous day at Captain Shreve High, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
Deputies reported finding a “realistic-looking pellet gun” during a sweep of the campus along East Kings Highway.
“However, detectives do not believe it was the gun used for the robbery,” says a statement the Sheriff’s Office released after 9 p.m. Thursday.
The two suspects were booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of first-degree robbery.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.