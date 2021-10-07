Storm chances going up following the sunny weekend

(KSLA) - Showers and storms will be back by early next week. There will be a chance for stronger storms that could become severe. This will all take place after a hot sunny weekend.

This evening will be nice and sunny with no rain around. The clouds will be very limited, so you’ll need your sunglasses up until sunset. Temperatures will be a little on the warm side. It will be in the 80s. Once the sun sets, it will quickly cool back down to the 70s.

Throughout the night, it will be nice and clear with no chance of rain. The humidity will be slightly higher, and this will limit temperatures from cooling too much. Lows will be in the lower to mid 60s. You may get lucky enough to see the upper 50s in places north of I-30. Otherwise it will be a somewhat muggy start to your Friday.

Friday will still have gorgeous weather! The only thing is that temperatures will be in the upper 80 and lower 90s. So, it will not exactly feel like Fall. However, the humidity will be tolerable so it will not feel miserable. You’ll still need those sunglass as you head out the door for any outdoor plans. I expect a lot of sunshine and limited cloud cover. Friday night football is looking good!

This weekend will have a few clouds to kick things off. Then the sunshine will return again by the afternoon on your Saturday. Sunday should have more sunshine in the morning, with a few clouds building up in the afternoon and evening. I do not expect any rain, so it will remain nice and dry. Temperatures this weekend will be hot! In fact we will be up to near record highs for October. It’ll warm up to the lower 90s, and will be a couple degrees short of the record. We’ll have to put out a search for Fall!

Next week, we are watching for a potential and weak cold front to move in on Monday. This is what’s bringing our next best chance of rain, but also a chance for some storms. There is a severe outlook for Sunday night for parts of northeast Texas and McCurtain county Oklahoma. A line of storms will move through and likely bring gusty winds. The tornado threat as of now looks low.

The severe threat itself is as of now Sunday night, but the rain will linger well into the day on Monday. The cold front will likely stall out over the ArkLaTex and keep the rain in place. Rain chances are up to 40% Monday and 30% Tuesday. Keep the umbrella handy for these two days. Temperatures will continue to remain warm and heat up to the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday looks remain mostly dry with more sunshine and a few clouds. I have a 20% chance of rain for the day. There shouldn’t be much to ruin any outdoor plans. Temperatures will remain above average and will stay in the mid to upper 80s.

There is some indication that by the end of next week, another cold front will sweep through the ArkLaTex bringing more storms. This set up does not appear to bring anything severe. Rain chances will go back up for Thursday and Friday though. Temperatures will be a little cooler and should get down to the lower 80s.

Out in the tropics, There is one area off the East Coast that has a low chance to develop, but this will likely not become anything. There is only a 20% chance this becomes a named system. The next name off the list will be Wanda before we would have to use the Supplement list. We’ll be your First Alert whenever we get the next storm.

Have a thrilling Thursday and stay weather aware by next week!

