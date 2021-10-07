State rep. discusses why he’s joining efforts to end La.’s mask mandate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A number of Louisiana lawmakers have joined an effort to end the state’s mask mandate.

State Representative Danny McCormick is one of those lawmakers. On Thursday, Oct. 7, KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with McCormick about why he wants the mandate to end. He says he joined to give parents the sole power to decided whether or not their children wear masks in school.

In total, 14 GOP lawmakers are part of this effort. They are: Danny McCormick, R-Oil City; Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport; Raymond Crews, R-Bossier City; Foy Gadberry, R-West Monroe; Julie Emerson, R-Carenco; Beryl Amedee, R-Gray; Kathy Edmonston, R-Gonzales; Rodney Schamerhorn, R-Hornbeck; Phillip DeVillier, R-Eunice; Valarie Hodges, R-Denham Springs; Sherman Mack, R-Albany; Chuck Owen, R-Rosepine; Blake Miguez, R-Erath; and Larry Frieman, R-Abita Springs.

Hear why McCormick is so passionate about this tonight on News 12.

