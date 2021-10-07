SporTran to highlight ‘innovative’ future of public transportation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Amid a decline in ridership due to the coronavirus pandemic, SporTran is encouraging the public to learn more about how the organization is driving public transportation into the future.

Right now, according to Dinero Washington, CEO of SporTran, about 8,000 people utilize the bus service per day. That’s down from 11,000 prior to the pandemic.

“I want you to come learn more about SporTran, I want you to understand SporTran is a viable, reliable transportation mode,” said Washington, CEO of SporTran.

SporTran is hosting a meeting Thursday night to discuss new initiatives, like a proposed zero fare ridership, which would allow the public to utilize buses for free. This would be funded by a federal grant for two years beginning in early 2022.

“Zero fare is really important to try and regain ridership,” Washington added. “The first year you see about a 20 percent increase in ridership, so if we’re able to regain our ridership, we’ll be doing great.”

Leaders of SporTran will also discuss the creation and upkeep of new bus shelters in downtown Shreveport. SporTran OnDemand, formerly known as LiftLine, will be detailed. This service allows riders to bypass stops and hubs; rural riders also benefit substantially, too.

“When economic development comes in, they want to know where’s the public transportation,” he explained. “How reliable is it?”

The meeting is taking place at 6 p.m. inside the SRAC Central Artstation, located at 801 Crockett Street.

