Shreveport Fire launches ambulance subscription service

The Shreveport Fire Department mentioned the service on their Facebook page.
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The new service aims to offset the cost of taking an emergency ambulance.

The Shreveport Fire Department advertised the service in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Oct.6. Shreveport Fire explains that insurance companies may not pay the full price of taking an ambulance, leaving many patients having to pay the rest.

The subscription service will be $60 per year per family and will pay the amount that is not covered by insurance. For those that don’t have medical insurance, the program will also cover the cost of medical services given before the patient’s arrival at the hospital.

You can apply for the program, here.

