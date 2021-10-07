Record highs possible this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking temperatures that will be shooting up for the region thanks to a large ridge that will be building over the south central part of the country. High temperatures today will be in the upper 80s today followed by low 90s Friday and the weekend. Temperatures will be toasty enough that record highs will not be off the table over the weekend. Following the seasonably scorching weather we are tracking a front early next week on Monday that could bring some rain and thunderstorm activity to the region with isolated severe weather possible overnight Sunday for the northern tier of the ArkLaTex.

We are tracking near record heat in Shreveport over the weekend. (KSLA News 12)

So as you get ready to head out the door this morning make sure you do dress comfortably as warmer weather will be pressing into the ArkLaTex today. Temperatures are again starting off in the 60s this morning, but will be moving up into the upper 80s this afternoon with some places getting into the 90s. But much like the past few days we are expecting ample sunshine and relatively low humidity on tap for the region.

As we move ahead to Friday and the weekend temperatures will continue to trickle upwards for the region. Starting on Friday highs in the low 90s are expected for the most of the region, and depending how far we get into the 90s record highs could be possible for some. Much like the past few days sunshine will continue to dominate as rain chances will remain near zero until later Sunday evening.

Looking ahead to next week we are finally tracking some solid rain chances that will arrive overnight Sunday and Monday. This is a developing area of low pressure and front that will be moving out onto the Plains and potentially spawning some strong storms across the northern tier of the ArkLaTex for what could be the start of fall severe weather season. Most of the showers and storms should clear out of the region Monday afternoon followed by partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-80s through the middle of the week.

In the meantime, get ready for some toasty temperatures on tap for the ArkLaTex! Have a great Thursday!

