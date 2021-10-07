Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Paragon Casino officially launches sports betting

By Perry Robinson
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKSVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Paragon Casino Resort, in partnership with Betfred Sports, launched Louisiana’s first sports betting operation Wednesday, Oct. 6.

New Orleans Saints Legend Joe Horn placed the ceremonial first bet. The bet was a 7-team parlay.

“I said three months ago, when it happens, give me a call, and I’ll be there waiting, so I’m happy to be here, with everyone,” Horn said. “I’m just happy to be here. I can’t wait to socialize with my people and wait for this paper to come in brother.”

“The Draft Room” inside the Paragon features traditional theater seating, a custom video wall, betting counters and kiosks.

James Craig, III, from Paragon Casino Resort, said this is a historic moment for the state.

“This is going to affect communities across the board in the state of Louisiana, and hopefully it reaches more people outside the state of Louisiana,” Craig said.

As a part of the state’s deal to legalize sports betting, the revenue generated will go towards helping manage the state’s budget, assist local governments, and fund early childhood education.

“Well, I think it’s a shot in the arm, no pun intended, that we really need,” said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.

Nungesser was the second person to place a bet and explained how this could help the state rebound after a year riddled by COVID.

“Just another tool in our toolbox to promote Louisiana and draw people here, and when people come here to gamble, they usually come here with their pockets full, and that’s a good thing,” Nungesser said.

Ronnie Johns from the Gaming Control Board told WAFB that Hurricane Ida delayed the sports betting rollout for the state’s other casinos by a couple of weeks. He wouldn’t confirm a timeline but said we could expect something to happen ‘very soon’.

Those interested in placing bets will have to be 21 or older. No bets can be placed on high school or youth sports events. Athletes, coaches, and referees can’t bet on a sports event in which they are involved. People who live in parishes that did not approve sports betting can place wagers if they head to a parish where sports betting was legalized.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to incident on Walker Road.
1 man tazed after jumping on civilian’s car while fleeing police, another arrested in residential area
Oxford "Ox" Foster, 13, an 8th grader at Keithville Elementary Middle School, was killed in a...
Keithville student killed in wreck just outside of Dallas
A Caddo Parish Sheriffs deputy surronds the home of the barricaded man
Man is identified after a stand-off with sheriff’s deputies
Victim killed in Blanchard shooting identified
Decari Markray was a standout basketball player at Doyline High School in Webster Parish who...
BPCC student-athlete’s mother, coaches mourn his death in crash on Airline Drive

Latest News

William Davis trial day 7
Murder trial Day 7: Daughter, surgeon testify on downturn, death of alleged Davis victim Ronald Clark
Current River - Doniphan, MO
Brookland teen saves family during weekend floating trip
Marshall ISD teacher helps students learn math through music
Marshall ISD teacher helps students learn math through music
The Good Stuff: Something to cheer about
The Good Stuff: Something to cheer about
Top 5 reasons some parents are hesitant about getting their children vaccinated