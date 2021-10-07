Officials unveil new partnership between Shreveport police, federal authorities

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport Police Department has been selected to be involved in one of 10 public safety partnerships in the nation aimed at curbing crime, particularly gun violence.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook, of the Western District of Louisiana, made the announcement of the National Public Safety Partnership during a news conference the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 7.

The program was launched to help reduce violence in areas with elevated crime rates by helping build up their capacity to fight crime.

Today’s announcement brings to 50 the number of jurisdictions participating in the program over the past seven years.

Added along with Shreveport are Antioch, California; Aurora, Colorado; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Gary, Indiana; Louisville, Kentucky; North Charleston/Charleston, South Carolina; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Phoenix, Arizona; and, Richmond, Virginia; and Shreveport, Louisiana.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

