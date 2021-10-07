Prize Fest
Officials unveil new partnership between Shreveport police, federal authorities

Announcement to be made by U.S. attorney’s office, SPD
(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport Police Department has been selected to be involved in one of 10 public safety partnerships in the nation aimed at curbing crime, particularly gun violence.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook, of the Western District of Louisiana, made the announcement of the National Public Safety Partnership during a news conference the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 7.

The program was launched to help reduce violence in areas with elevated crime rates by helping build up their capacity to fight crime.

Today’s announcement brings to 50 the number of jurisdictions participating in the program over the past seven years.

Added along with Shreveport are Antioch, California; Aurora, Colorado; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Gary, Indiana; Louisville, Kentucky; North Charleston/Charleston, South Carolina; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Phoenix, Arizona; and, Richmond, Virginia; and Shreveport, Louisiana. On October 6, 2021, the Department of Justice announced the addition of 10 new PSP sites that will work to reduce violence in areas with elevated crime rates. This brings the total number of jurisdictions that participate in PSP to 50.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

