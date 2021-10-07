Longtime KSLA reporter/photojournalist inducted into EMMY Silver Circle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA Texarkana bureau reporter/photographer Fred Gamble is celebrating 48 years in television news. The Mid-America Chapter of the National Academy of Arts and Sciences (NATAS) is honoring Fred by inducting him into the prestigious Silver Circle. The distinction honors broadcasters who have served their communities for at least 25 years.

Fred started in the TV news business in 1973, he says by accident. He went to college, majoring in music and minoring in math. He says he had to leave college to get a job. It turns out, being a reporter/photojournalist has been Fred’s first and only job.

FIRST AND ONLY JOB

Fred started at KTAL in Texarkana in 1973. He was the first person of color on-air there. He joined the KSLA team in 1986 and has worked at the station non-stop ever since. His coverage area is Texarkana and the surrounding counties in northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas. He’s a very humble person and does not like to be in the spotlight. Very rarely will you see Fred on-camera. Working behind the scenes is where he likes to be.

MOST MEMORABLE INTERVIEW

Fred’s most memorable interview is with Muhammed Ali. He shares how meeting Ali changed his impression of the heavyweight champion and reminisces about his coverage of governors who would later become presidents.

MOST MEMORABLE STORIES

Texarkana train explosion - 2005 (audio from responding officer)

Texarkana train explosion - 2005 (photos/video of the wreckage)

Flooding in Arkansas - 1990 (cows airlifted to safety)

LATE NIGHT SCANNER TRAFFIC

Fred remembers the number of years he has been in broadcasting because it’s one year longer than he and his wife, Jeanette, have been married. He gets tips and phone calls in the middle of the night and of course, his wife is right by his side.

IT’S A CALLING

Fred’s job is a photojournalist. He says his career is the ministry. His career helps him do his job.

TEXARKANA IS HOME

KSLA News Director Jayne Ruben, who also serves on the NATAS Mid-America Board of Governors, considers Fred one of the most humble and dedicated people she knows. She considers him a coworker and friend.

“Fred gleams when he talks about his family and especially his granddaughter. We’re both grandparents and really connect on that level. We share stories and pictures. Our best conversations are not about work. Fred always has the right words and counsel to share when you need it most,” said Ruben.

“It is truly an honor and a privilege to work with Fred Gamble. His passion for news, commitment to the community, and joy for life are qualities that we should all do our best to replicate. I congratulate him wholeheartedly on an honor very well-deserved,” said Sacha Purciful, general manager of KSLA.

Fred and Jeanette have three children, Stevon, Seth, and Stephanie, and one granddaughter, Journey.

Fred Gamble, and his son, Seth (KSLA)

KSLA morning anchor and past member of the Mid-America NATAS Board of Governors, Domonique Benn, congratulated Fred and talked with him about her very first day at KSLA.

“My first day on the job I drove all the way to Texarkana and worked with you. I’ve learned so much from you. I respect your work ethic. My goodness, you have really put us on the map here are KSLA News 12, some of your stories making national headlines. Thank you for all of your hard work. I’m just inspired by you and your faith,” Benn said.

