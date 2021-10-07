Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

KSLA ‘News Krewe’ to play in charity flag football tournament for I-Bowl

The charity tournament will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at Independence Stadium.
The charity tournament will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at Independence Stadium.(Independence Bowl)
By Adria Goins
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A team from KSLA will play in the inaugural 1st & Give Flag Football Tournament, put on by the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. The tournament will feature several organizations and companies across the area who will play for a charity of choice.

The KSLA “News Krewe” will feature familiar faces like Meteorologist Andrew Brightman, Anchor Adria Goins, and Anchor Kori Johnson. The team will play in group play, before hopefully earning a spot in the playoffs. KSLA will be playing for the Salvation Army as part of the “Lift Up Louisiana” campaign. Stations across Gray TV, the parent company of KSLA, have partnered with the Salvation Army to provide funds for those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

To learn more about how to donate and about the flag football tournament, click here.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Caddo Parish Sheriffs deputy surronds the home of the barricaded man
Man is identified after a stand-off with sheriff’s deputies
“Legend was born a star, he was born a legend,” Legend Williamson’s mother Raegan Williamson...
Parents speak on death of 10-year-old son in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Shreveport Police respond to reports of shots being fired near Jewella Avenue.
2 injured in shooting at Shreveport apartment complex
Police and medical units where at the scene of the shooting.
1 man dead following early morning shooting; suspect in custody
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt

Latest News

Fred Gamble on how Texarkana is home
Fred Gamble on how Texarkana is home
Shawna Yonts shares memories of Fred Gamble
Shawna Yonts shares memories of Fred Gamble
Scott Megason shares memories of Fred Gamble
Scott Megason shares memories of Fred Gamble
Fred Gamble discusses the most memorable stories he has covered in his career
Fred Gamble discusses the most memorable stories he has covered in his career