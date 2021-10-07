KSLA ‘News Krewe’ to play in charity flag football tournament for I-Bowl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A team from KSLA will play in the inaugural 1st & Give Flag Football Tournament, put on by the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. The tournament will feature several organizations and companies across the area who will play for a charity of choice.

The KSLA “News Krewe” will feature familiar faces like Meteorologist Andrew Brightman, Anchor Adria Goins, and Anchor Kori Johnson. The team will play in group play, before hopefully earning a spot in the playoffs. KSLA will be playing for the Salvation Army as part of the “Lift Up Louisiana” campaign. Stations across Gray TV, the parent company of KSLA, have partnered with the Salvation Army to provide funds for those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

To learn more about how to donate and about the flag football tournament, click here.

